Tristan Thompson’s Plan To Take Khloe On Romantic Getaway After Playoffs To ‘Work Things Out’

Tristan Thompson’s not going down without a fight! He wants to whisk Khloe Kardashian away to repair their relationship following his cheating scandal! Here’s why he’s ‘confident’ he can turn things around …

Tristan Thompson, 27, is a man with a plan. He’s on a mission to repair his broken relationship with Khloe Kardashian, 33, after he was caught cheating with multiple women… after the NBA playoffs, that is. “When the playoffs are over Tristan wants to take Khloe away on a romantic getaway, somewhere remote and secluded, where they can work through their issues,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

While he’s been busy with the Cavaliers and their journey to win another championship in Cleveland, he hasn’t been able to give his full attention to his relationship with Khloe. “They really haven’t been able to spend any quality time together since the whole cheating scandal broke, and there’s a lot of bad blood between them that needs to be cleaned up,” the insider reveals.

However, Tristan is keeping the faith alive that his relationship with Khloe can be revived. “Tristan is confident that he and Khloe can work things out with a little time on their own,” the source explains. “He’s not going to let her go without putting up a fight.”

As previously reported, Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe with multiple women. In early April 2018, photos and video footage were released, which showed the NBA player getting close to multiple women, kissing one woman while motor-boating the breasts of another. Some footage showed Tristan escorting a woman, now identified as Lani Blair, back to his hotel room in New York City, just days before Khloe gave birth to their first child, a daughter, True Thompson, on April 12, 2018. Other footage exposed Tristan’s cheating as far back as October 2017, while Khloe was in the early stages of her pregnancy.

Khloe and Tristan have yet to directly address the cheating scandal. However, Khloe has taken to social media to announce the birth of True, and to promote her businesses and app content. Tristan remained silent on social media, until April 29, when the Cavs scored a victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the first round of the Playoffs to advance on in the post season.

“WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE IN THE Q!! GREAT WIN #OnToTheNextOne,” Tristan wrote on Instagram next to a photo of himself on the court following the Cavs’ 105-101 win over the Pacers. Tristan had been on the bench for most of the playoffs, as he wasn’t performing too well. However, he turned things around during Game 7, where he recorded a double-double in 35 minutes of play with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Now, let’s see if he can turn things around in his personal life!