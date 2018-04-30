‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Top 11 Perform Songs Picked By The Fans

‘The Voice’ is down to its top 11 contestants who will perform tonight in hopes racking up the most votes to move on in the competition! Follow along with our live blog for timely updates!

It’s Monday night, April 30 and there are 11 contestants in the running to win The Voice! Tonight, each singer from Team Blake Shelton, Team Kelly Clarkson, Team Adam Levine and Team Alicia Keys will take the stage to perform a song picked by the fans! Songs were chosen by fans on The Voice app with the help of the “song suggestion” feature. This week on The Voice, it’s also “fan week.” All throughout the show, host Carson Daly will highlight fans of each contestant via FaceTime, video and in-person.

Team Blake: Pryor Baird — He performed “Night Moves” by Bob Seeger

Team Adam: Sharane Calister — She sang “Hero” by Mariah Carey and dedicated the performance to her sister.

Team Kelly: Kaleb Lee — He performed “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” by Travis Tritt

Team Alicia: Jackie Foster — She got her wish when the fans chose a classic rock, love song, “Love Reign O’er Me” by The Who. Before she took the stage her fan club, the “Jack Pack” was featured on screen. Hands down, Jackie had thee best performance of the night. Adam called it “perfect.” Alicia was so “ridiculously proud,” and couldn’t stop cheering.

Team Adam: Jackie Verna — She performed “Strawberry Wine” by Deana Carter, a song she’s ever done before. While her performance may have felt risky, the risk paid off. Adam praised Jackie after her rendition of “Strawberry Wine,” and told her not only is she one of the best country singers in the competition, but she’s one of the best singers within the entire contestant pool.

Team Blake: Kyla Jade – She sang “Sweet Sweet Baby (Since You Been Gone)” by Aretha Franklin and gave Jackie Foster a run for her money. The judges were completely blown away by her powerful and emotional performance.

Team Alicia: Christiana Danielle — She performed “Umbrella” by Rihanna with a twist of jazz. However, Alicia had to call Jay-Z, personally, to get the rights to use the song, since Rihanna’s under his.

————————-

Here’s your Top 11:

Team Alicia — Britton Buchanan, Christiana Danielle, Jackie Foster

Team Kelly — Brynn Cartelli, Kaleb Lee

Team Adam — Sharon Canister, Jackie Verna, RayShun LaMarr

Team Blake — Pryor Baird, Spensha Baker, Kyla Jade