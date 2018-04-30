Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Rips A Heart-Shaped Pic Of Arie Luyendyk Jr. In Half In New Promo

Becca Kufrin is an ‘independent woman’ who’s in charge of her love life in her first promo for ‘The Bachelorette’ We’ve got the video where she rips up a pic of ex-fiance Arie Luyendyk, right here.

Arie who? Becca Kufrin is ripping up her old romance in her first promo for The Bachelorette. The 27-year-old is seen taking video from Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s Bachelor proposal and his words “I love you so much” inside of a red heart and literally ripping it to shreds as she embarks on her journey to find true love. We don’t see any of her new suitors yet, but we see plenty of gorgeous Becca, wearing a figure hugging rose gold sequin off-the-shoulder gown as she shimmies and dances as a singer belts out “I’m an independent woman” in the background. Heck yeah! After getting cruelly dumped by fiance Arie ON CAMERA for runner-up Lauren B., it’s about time that the Minnesota native is in charge of her love life.

Included in the video is Chris Harrison announcing Becca as the next Bachelorette, as her fellow contestants and gal pals sat with her on the set during After the Final Rose on March 6 when she got the nod. It was such a happy ending after Arie’s unbelievably cruel treatment of Becca. He proposed to her in Peru, saying that she was the one and they spent six weeks together as a couple before the former race driver started having second thoughts that he picked the wrong woman. In the first of an unprecedented two-part ATFR, we saw cameras rolling as Arie blindsided Becca with the news that their engagement and romance was off entirely. It was the most heartbreaking thing ever seen on The Bachelor, and thank goodness on the second ATFR episode, Becca got redemption at getting her own journey to find the REAL Mr. Right as Arie totally wasn’t the one.

Becca knows what she wants and we’re HERE FOR IT. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ewbGCEH4lF — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 1, 2018

ABC dropped the promo to The Bachelorette‘s home Twitter page on Apr. 30, getting fans stoked for the season that’s still shooting. Viewers right now on Mondays have a shortened Dancing With The Stars season featuring all athletes. We won’t have much time to wait to see Becca’s journey to find the man of her dreams, as season 14 of The Bachelorette kicks off on Monday, May 28. We already got to see five of her handsome suitors on After the Final Rose, and we can’t wait to meet the other men competing for Becca’s heart.