‘Bachelor’s Tenley Molzahn Marries BF Taylor Leopold — See Pic Of Their Romantic ‘Mini-Moon’

Congrats are in order! Former ‘The Bachelor’ contestant, Tenley Molzahn, has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Taylor Leopold.



Tenley Molzahn, 33, is no longer interested in The Bachelor lifestyle. On Friday, April 27, Tenley and her boyfriend, Taylor Leopold, got married. “Friday was simply the best day of our lives, but yesterday waking up as his wife made it even better,” Tenley captioned a photo of the newlyweds on Instagram on Sunday, April 29. “Soaking up time with just one another — mini-mooning is the way to go!” So sweet.

In the picture, which you can see below, both Tenley and Taylor are glowing with happiness. The new Mr. and Mrs. posed under a gorgeous arch of pink flowers at their honeymoon destination, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in California. Tenley was clearly still feeling her bride style in a short, white dress while Taylor rocked all black. The pair announced their engagement in January 2018, just four months before they became man and wife. For those of you who might not remember Tenley, she was the runner up on the 2010 season of The Bachelor starring Jake Pavelka. She later went on to star on Bachelor Pad and Bachelor In Paradise, and also briefly dated The Bachelorette contestant, Kiptyn Locke, until they parted ways in 2014. Now the only person giving Tenley roses will be her husband!

Congrats again to Tenley and Taylor!