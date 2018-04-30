‘Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans Allegedly Pulls Gun On Man In Road Rage Fight & Her Son, 8, Was In Car

Yikes! ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Jenelle Evans allegedly pulled a gun on a man after he ‘purposely slammed on the brakes’ in front of her during a shocking road rage incident on April 26. Get all the details here!

Jenelle Evans got quite a lot of backlash for posing with a massive gun back in Feb, but on April 26 she took her “right to bear arms” a little bit too far when she allegedly pulled a gun on a man during a road rage incident. The Teen Mom 2 star called the cops on Thursday and told authorities that a driver “…was tailgating me the whole way, I had my son in the car because my son was at therapy,” she said during a 9-1-1 call obtained by Radar Online. “He’s been tailgating me the whole time in traffic. Would not stop. Then he races in front of me and purposely slammed on the brakes at 70 something miles an hour,” Jenelle continued. “My son, his head almost got whiplash and almost hit the dash,” Jenelle added in reference to her 8-year-old son Jace. However, when authorities spoke with the man in question, he had a different story.

“A crazy lady followed him to his house, she is fixing to get shot,” the report, also obtained by Radar, stated about the incident. “She was driving blocking traffic, he tried to pass her on the inside like everyone else and she flipped out,” the report continued. The other driver then claimed Jenelle followed him onto his private property, which of course didn’t sit well with him as he started yelling “bring it on,” to Jenelle. “Suspect [Evans] hit two vehicles in the yard and then pulled a 10-84/G,” a deputy said in the report. For those of you who don’t know, 10-84/G is code for “suspect with a gun.” This is definitely not a good look for Jenelle.

In addition to her gun photo, Jenelle and her husband David Eason found themselves under fire after David went on an incredibly homophobic rant on Twitter. And despite being fired from MTV for saying he wouldn’t let his three kids be around transgender people, Jenelle defended David in the worst way ever. “David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account,” Jenelle told TMZ on Feb. 20. “David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and David’s close friends,” she continued. Uh, okay?