Stormy Daniels Sues Trump For Defamation After He Calls Her Alleged Attack A ‘Total Con Job’

Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) has filed a lawsuit that claims President Donald Trump, 71, defamed her when he tweeted on April 18, “A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total can job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!” His tweet refers to the police sketch Daniels unveiled on The View earlier that day, that depicted the man she said threatened her seven years ago to stay quiet about her alleged affair with Trump.

The lawsuit states, according to court documents obtained by The Blast, “Mr. Trump’s statement falsely attacks the veracity of Ms. Clifford’s account of the threatening incident that took place in 2011. It also operates to accuse Ms. Clifford of committing a crime under New York law, as well as the law of numerous other states, in that it effectively states that Ms. Clifford falsely accused an individual of committing a crime against her when no such crime occurred. Mr. Trump’s statement is false and defamatory.”

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Daniels claims that because of Trump’s tweet, she “has been exposed to death threats and other threats of physical violence, causing her both emotional and economic damages.” In the lawsuit, she is seeking damages in excess of $75,000. Daniels said on The View that in 2011, a man threatened her in the parking lot of a mommy-and-me class she was attending with her infant daughter. Though seven years have passed, she said his image (some people think he looks like Tom Brady) is burned in her mind after the terrifying alleged encounter, so she was able to describe him for a police composite sketch.