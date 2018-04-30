Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Look Like One Big Happy Fam On Family Day Out With Mason & Penelope

Enjoying a family beach day with BF Scott Disick & his kids, Sofia Richie totally played stepmom as she walked side-by-side Penelope & Mason. See the sweet pic here of Sofia looking like a doting mother figure!

Sofia Richie, 19, and her older boyfriend Scott Disick, 34, took a water-side stroll in Malibu on April 29, but as romantic as the setting was, the lovebirds were not alone. Sofia and Scott were joined by Scott’s two oldest children, Mason, 8, and Penelope, 5. Together, the foursome looked like a happy family! At one point during their walk, Sofia even placed an affectionate hand on P’s back, and it was actually pretty sweet! Click here to see adorable pics of all three of the Disick kids.

During the outing, Sofia rocked a casual cool ensemble featuring a black crop top, olive green cargo pants, and a white sweatshirt draped over her shoulders. The model also had on narrow-framed sunglasses and statement hoop earrings. Sofia, along with the Disicks, went sans shoes, giving off carefree vibes. While Sofia was mainly walking with Penelope, Mason made sure to stay close to Scott on the beach, staying a few steps ahead of his sister and dad’s girlfriend.

To document the seemingly fun-filled day, Scott took to Instagram, posting a cute pic of himself and Mason in front of the water. He captioned the snap, “#1,” indicating he was spending the afternoon with his firstborn. “Great dad,” someone commented on the shot. Another gushed, “You guys look great!”

Scott and Sofia have been together for almost one year, as they appeared together for the first time in May 2017. Already though, Sofia has spent quite a lot of time with Scott and Kourtney Kardashian‘s, 39, children — including Reign Disick, 3. Earlier this month, Sofia was photographed leaving Cabo San Lucas after a Mexico vacay with Scott and the Disick kids. As she boarded the plane home, she was walking alongside Penelope holding the youngster’s passport and looking uber parental!

Kourtney however, is not a fan of her kids spending so much time with Sofia. “Kourtney and Scott had a major blowout fight over him taking the kids on a spring break trip to Mexico with his girlfriend Sofia,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “Kourtney thinks it is entirely inappropriate for Scott to be taking the kids on international trips with his too-young girlfriend.” Either way, it appears the kids like their dad’s teenage GF!