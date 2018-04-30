Selena Gomez’s Sexiest Pics After Her Split From Justin Bieber: Her Hottest Looks Ever

The single life looks good on Selena Gomez! Since her March 7 split from Justin Bieber, the singer has been living her best life. Take a look at her hottest post-breakup pics here!

Who said breakups are for watching romantic comedies and eating ice cream? Selena Gomez, 25, is changing the game when it comes to having a post-breakup glow, and we’re so here for it! Following the news that she and Justin Bieber, 24, were taking a break, Selena jetted off to Australia where she was photographed sunbathing on a yacht on March 19. The “Wolves” singer looked as carefree as ever in a red and black bikini with her hair styled in a messy ponytail. She exuded confidence as her kidney transplant scars were on full display. What an inspiration! However, some trolls found the need to comment on her body, but she quickly clapped back with, “I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone.” This is why we love her!

Sticking to her word, Sel showed off her curvy figure again when she hit up Moon Light Rollerway for a night of skating with her girlfriends on March 27. She looked absolutely incredible in daisy duke cut-off shorts with a yellow graphic t-shirt that read, “never underestimate the power of a woman.” But, what made her look even sexier is that she went braless! We definitely weren’t expecting that. However, our favorite look on Selena so far is her epic hair transformation on April 23.

Selena shocked the world when she revealed her shaved head on Instagram, and as we previously told you, it was an impulsive decision. “Ever since the last break from Justin she has been going back and forth in her head about whether she should get back with I’m again or not. And, at times she’s felt powerless to control her mind over emotions, but her hair is something Selena does have control over. And, it felt really empowering to undergo such an edgy change,” a source close to Sel explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Well, we love it! Take a look at the gallery above to see more of our favorite looks of Selena post-breakup!