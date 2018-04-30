Scott Disick Stepped Up His Romance Game After Sofia Richie Became Insecure About Kourtney

Scott Disick has been working harder than ever on his relationship with Sofia Richie after they almost broke up and now he wants to make sure she realizes he’s the only one for her. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here.

Scott Disick, 34, is ready to give his relationship with Sofia Richie, 19, his all after the couple previously went through a rough patch. “Scott is always surprising Sofia with cute little romantic gestures, like the heart shaped rose petals on her bed, it’s one of the things she really loves about him,” a source close to Sofia EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They went through a rough patch a couple of months ago, and were near to splitting up, but they managed to get through it–everything is back to normal again now, if not better, and they are happier than ever.”

It turns out that when Scott almost lost Sofia, he realized what he had and made the decision to work harder for their love. His complicated relationship with ex and mother to his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, has also reportedly made Sofia uneasy and Scott wants to fix her lack of comfort. “He really stepped up his game, he stopped taking her for granted and made sure he showed her how much he loves and appreciates her,” the source continued. “Sofia was really insecure about Kourtney, for the longest time, and really worried that Scott wanted to get back with her again, but Scott has managed to convince her that she’s the only girl for him. Sofia’s family and friends still don’t trust him, and think that he’ll break her heart, but Sofia believes she knows the real Scott, and his true intentions. Sofia’s really madly in love with Scott, he’s her everything, and she wants to be with him forever.”

That love showed on a recent outing with Scott’s son, Mason, 8, and daughter, Penelope, 5. The group of four looked cozy and happy as they took a stroll in sunny Malibu, CA proving Sofia is an important part of Scott’s life. We can’t wait to see where the duo goes from here but it’s good to know they’re currently at a good place in their relationship!