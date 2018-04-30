Sasha Obama Chills With Pregnant Cardi B & Offset At D.C. Music Fest — See Pics

The hottest couple in hip-hop hung out with a former first daughter and it was amazing. At Card B’s last show until she gives birth, the ‘Finesse’ rapper chilled with her fiancé, Offset, and Sasha Obama!

What’s that line Cardi B spits in “Bodak Yellow?” Oh yes – “They see Pictures / They say goals.” Well, that lyric (which is probably the only safe-for-work part of that song) certainly applies to what some fans must have felt after they saw pictures of Sasha Obama, 16, hanging out with Cardi, 25, and Offset, 26, at Broccoli Fest. The former first daughter was spotted backstage at the Washington D.C. music festival, according to The Root, and pictures of the trio went viral on Twitter. It’s safe to say Sasha set #goals for everyone, as the daughter of Michelle and Barack Obama got to spend time with the pregnant Cardi, at what will be her last show until she gives birth.

On one hand, Cardi and Offset can now say they’ve hung out with a former First Daughter – who happens to be the child of arguably the coolest American president and First Lady in history. On the other hand, a teenage girl got a chance to spend time with two of the hottest rappers in the game today. Seems like an equal trade-off, right? Side note: give it up for Michelle and Barack allowing their young daughter to hang out backstage at a concert (especially considering that Migos were reportedly involved in a brawl out in Las Vegas a day ahead of the Broccoli Fest.)

It seems that since leaving the White House, the youngest Obama daughter has been living her best life. When Michelle stopped by the Ellen show in February, she revealed that that Sasha “actually kitted in [their new] house. She has this two-room suits, it’s all decked out.” It turns out that Sasha made out on this new living situation, while her father barely has any room at all. Bummer, Barack!

Cardi B and Offset with Sasha Obama pic.twitter.com/rjoajAw2e8 — Daily Cardi (@DailyCardi) April 29, 2018

FYI: Broccoli Fest isn’t just music-themed vegetable conference. The event was started in 2013 “to draw attention for Earth Day,” the event’s official website says, “aligning with the brands mission to build thriving urban communities to sustain future generations by mobilizing and educating urban millennials through social impact campaigns and major events.” The 2018 edition of the festival was also Cardi’s last performance until the bun is out of her oven. “I just want to make this a little clear,” she said on Instagram ahead of the show, “ …because you know, shorty keeps growing … I be looking like I be moving any reality, but in reality, a bitch can barely breathe.” Cardi said she would be back for the Bruno Mars tour. Think Cardi will hook up Sasha with some backstage passes to that?