Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Splits From GF Jen Harley After Explosive Instagram Fight

Gym, Tan, Laundry…split? Sadly, a ‘Jersey Shore’ romance has crashed and burned, as Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have broken up followed an ugly fight online!

You can’t even find love on the Jersey Shore, it seems. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Jen Harley have “broken up” following an online spat, a source told E! News on April 30. “They’re done.” Over the prior weekend, Ronnie and Jen got into a social media fight that was uglier than a cheap spray-on tan. Despite their efforts to patch things up – “He apologized for everything and admitted where he had been wrong,” the source said – the two couldn’t make it work. “They have split but for now they are both living in his Las Vegas house. Jen will most likely be moving out.

Sadly, fans saw this breakup coming from a mile away, once Ronnie posted the following to his Instagram story: “Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter. Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving.” Yikes. He also made more remarks about what to do when a “significant other keeps sex videos of their ex.” While Ronnie didn’t mention Jen by name, it was clear that he was talking about her. Jen went online as well, accusing Ronnie of abusing drugs.

Ronnie ultimately took the comments back afterward, writing, ”I want to apologize for earlier to my fans and especially to @tater_tot_kitty I acted out of my gut and not rationally. I should’ve never acted in such a manor [sic]. My deepest apologizes [sic].” Though he apologized, the source tells E! News that Ronnie is concerned for his baby girl, Ariana Sky Magro. “He wants what’s best for his daughter, and he realizes this is not a healthy environment for her,” the insider adds, and so, the relationship is over.

Ronnie and Jen’s relationship has had its ups and downs. During the April 26 episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Ronnie does some questionable behavior with another woman while his then-pregnant girlfriend was miles away. During the episode, Ronnie confessed to Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino that he wasn’t sure if he wanted to stay with Jen. Well, now he doesn’t have to worry about that anymore. Sad!