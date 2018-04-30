‘Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Ex Jen Harley Get Into Physical Fight In Newly Surfaced Video

This is not a good look! A new video surfaced on April 30 of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro appearing to wrestle his now ex-girlfriend Jen Harley’s phone out of her hand while on Instagram live. Check it out here!

A month after welcoming a baby girl together, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have split, according to E! News. But, before the news could even sink in, a video surfaced of the estranged pair having a physical altercation in their home on Instagram, and it’s pretty concerning. In the clip, Ronnie and Jen appear to be arguing over what seems to be a photo of Jen. “Let’s zoom in, look at this,” Ronnie can be heard screaming. “Oh yeah look at that… that’s f**king great, oh yeah, lets zoom in on that, look at that, lets zoom in on that,” he continued.

In response to Ronnie’s aggression, Jen tells him to “back the f**k up,” which only riles him up even further. “Let’s zoom in on that… why don’t you want to show that? Look, look, why don’t you want to show that, huh?” Ronnie asked. “Show you f**king getting f**ked in your ass like a hooker… don’t put your hands on me again,” Ronnie told Jen. This is when the camera abruptly begins to shake as Ronnie seemingly attempts to wrestle the phone out of Jen’s hands. “Don’t touch me Ron!” Jen can be heard yelling before an unidentified woman approaches them to try and calm the situation. Take a look at the full clip below!

Sadly, this isn’t the only alarming Instagram reveal to come from the former couple. A few days before their split, Ronnie took a serious jab at Jen when he said, “Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter. Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone.” Yikes!