Kim Kardashian Admits North West ‘Hardly’ Talks To Saint, & Saint’s Much ‘Nicer’ To Baby Chi

It’s no secret North & Saint West don’t have the mushiest sibling relationship. But while Nori’s apparently getting ‘better,’ she still barely even talks to her bro, according to Kim Kardashian! Watch Kim explain here.

Kim Kardashian, 37, has admitted time and time again that North West, 4, is not the MOST loving big sister around. She famously had major jealousy issues when her little brother Saint West, 2, was born, and even now, the two siblings are not often pictured playing together. Even still though, Kim insisted on the April 30 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that North has gotten better at the whole big sister thing — especially since baby Chicago West, 4 months, joined the family.

While the mom-of-three was initially concerned about how North would react to a new baby, speaking with Ellen DeGeneres, 60, she actually gave an example of how she knows North is coming around — and totally stepping up as the oldest kid in the family! “And North is a good big sister? You were worried about that,” Ellen said to Kim on her show. “You didn’t think she would share so well.” “She’s better than she was with Saint,” Kim smiled. “I mean, there was a shocking moment yesterday. She literally had a can of popcorn and was like, ‘Saint, do you want some?’ And I was like, ‘WHAT?!'”

While offering her little brother some of her treat doesn’t sound like a huge deal, apparently for North, it definitely was — and Kim could not contain her excitement about the situation. “You don’t understand, she does not share with Saint, she does not hardly talk to Saint,” Kim revealed. “So that was such a big moment in my household yesterday.” Surprisingly though, the one person who WASN’T shocked? Saint himself.

“He wasn’t [shocked] actually,” Kim said. “I was shocked he wasn’t shocked.” And to that, Ellen added, “There were two shocks in a row!” Perhaps the most surprising information of all though is that North barely even talks to her little bro. We have a feeling that will change as they both get older though. After all, when you’re four years old, don’t all boys have cooties?

But while Saint hasn’t always had the best example of an older sibling, he stepped into the role effortlessly when Chicago was born. “He’s nicer than North, I will say that,” Kim added later in the interview. “He loves his little sister, he’s so sweet with her. I always have to watch out for him — he smothers her. He jumps in her crib!” Ok, we NEED to see a video of that adorableness! But seriously, how sweet is that?