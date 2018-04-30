Liam Hemsworth is at it again! The Australian actor just pranked his fiancée Miley Cyrus for a second time on April 27, but this one almost made her cry! Watch the hilarious video here!

There’s nothing scarier than an empty basement. So, you can image how frightened Miley Cyrus, 25, was when she was walking up a set of basement stairs last Friday, and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, 28, jumped out and screamed at her. “F**k you! I hate you, I’m going to cry,” Miley said covering her eyes following the prank. So relatable, right? And instead of consoling her, Liam panned the camera on himself to show off a huge grin. Don’t you just love them together?!

Being that this isn’t the first prank Liam has pulled, you’d think Miley would be prepared. But, to her defense the basement prank was pretty unexpected. On April 22, Miley posted a video of herself and Liam driving and singing along to a 21 Savage song. But, after about 10 seconds, Liam screamed “oh sh*t!” in Miley’s ear causing her to scream and drop her phone. Who doesn’t love a man with a sense of humor?!

Nevertheless, we find the pranks and their relationship completely adorable. And speaking of their relationship, the lovebirds were spotted on a date night earlier this month where Liam was photographed wearing a silver band on that finger. The sighting only fueled rumors that they had secretly gotten married after multiple outlets claimed that was the reason behind their trip to Byron Bay on the New South Wales Coast in Australia to celebrate New Years. However, a source close to the couple explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that, “Miley and Liam are not married, and they don’t plan to be for a while yet.” Take a look at the hilarious prank video above!