Kim Kardashian Teases Exciting 4-Year Wedding Anniversary Plans With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will soon celebrate four years of blissful marriage. After past anniversaries involved flowers and romantic getaways, Kim hinted as what she and Ye will do this year!

The past four years have certainly flown by, haven’t they? On May 24, Kim Kardashian-West, 37, and Kanye West, 40, will celebrate their anniversary, and this momentous occasion was on Ellen DeGeneres’s mind when Kim appeared on the April 30 episode of the Ellen show. “Are you going to do something [for your wedding anniversary]?” Ellen asked the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “Because [Kanye] is known for doing these spectacular events and surprising you and being so romantic. Is he going to do something like that for you, you think? Or you going to do anything big?”

“You know, we’re really into taking trips these days,” Kim said, adding that she thinks it would be good if she and her hubby celebrated four years of being man and wife away from the kids – North West, 4, Saint West, 2, and newborn Chicago West. “A house of three kids is wild. I can’t even explain it.” However, don’t expect Kim to do all the heavy lifting when it comes to planning this romantic getaway.

“His birthday is the next week [June 8], so I feel like he should do anniversary and I’ll do his birthday. That’s a good trade,” Kim added. Agreed! Kanye seems to step up his game whenever his wedding anniversary rolls around. For their third anniversary, Kanye showered his wife with dozens of flowers. Kanye sprung for a setup that made it look as if the flowers were floating in air. The gesture left Kim feeling loved, as she shared a video of her raving over the gift. A year before that, Kim and Kanye celebrated their second anniversary overseas. “My ring shined so bright for our love in Rome while we celebrated our 2 year anniversary in Italy, the country we got married in!” Kim wrote when captioning a picture celebrating her special day.

You know, Kim and Ye getting out of the country seems like a good idea. It would give these two lovebirds a break from all the drama that’s been plaguing their family, as of late. If Tristan Thompson, 25, cheating on Khloe Kardashian, 33, wasn’t a big enough headache — Kim called is “so f*cked up” when talking about it with Ellen — then the world turning on Yeezy after his pro-Trump tweets might be a reason to fly to a part of the world where there isn’t any WiFi. Well, Kanye has three weeks to put together a plan. Get to it, Yeezy!