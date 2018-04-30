Khloe Kardashian ‘Super Psyched’ Cavs Won & ‘Really Proud’ Of Tristan’s Playing Amid Cheating Scandal

We’re hearing that Khloe Kardashian is overjoyed for her BF Tristan Thompson’s team the Cavaliers won Game 7 despite cheating allegations! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Although there’s loads of drama encircling Tristan Thompson, 27, there’s no denying that he had a great game on Sunday, April 29. He and LeBron James helped push the Cavaliers to a 105-101 victory! Now, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning how his girlfriend and baby mama Khloe Kardashian, 33, is responding to the news. “Khloe was super psyched that the Cavaliers won, and really proud of the way Tristan played,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was totally back on form, and his performance made all the naysayers eat their words—in addition to sticking it to all those people blaming the ‘Kardashian curse’ for Tristan’s lackluster playing recently.”

The insider added that, despite the turmoil surrounding their relationship, Khloe never stopped supporting Tristan. “Khloe and Tristan may be going through a really rough patch right now, but that doesn’t mean she’s stopped cheering him on, far from it in fact. Khloe wants Tristan to be on the top of his game, because, no matter what happens between them he will always be True’s father, and she wants him to be someone their daughter can be proud of.”

During the game, Tristan score 15 points and and made some game-changing rebounds in his 35 minutes on the court — making him the second highest scorer behind LeBron. It was such a good day, the 27-year-old baller broke his social media silence to celebrate the win. “WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE IN THE Q!! GREAT WIN,” he captioned a photo himself at the game. “The Q” is what fans call Quickens Loans Arena, where they play in Cleveland. Although we have no idea what the future holds for Tristan and Khloe amid numerous cheating allegations, it’s nice to see the couple have such a good day!