Kanye West Schooled By John Legend About Republicans In New Text Messages — See Pics

John Legend & Charlamagne the God had to fact-check Kanye West’s tweet about Republicans! Read their text message exchange here!

Kanye West, 40, received a crash course in U.S. history after John Legend, 39, and Charlamagne tha God, 39, set the record straight about how the Democrats are the progressive party, not Republicans. Kanye, who has gotten into some hot water with his pro-Trump tweets, originally posted a text message exchange with someone named Steve who told the rapper that “Abe Lincoln freed and protected the slaves and he was Republican.” Steve also claimed that Republicans were the ones to help African-Americans, and that Democrats protected the rights of slave owners in the South. Needless to say, the Democratic party of the middle eighteenth century is obviously not the same as the progressive, inclusive party that it’s become today.

Thankfully, John was able to correct Steve’s message. “Abraham Lincoln was indeed a Republican,” John wrote. “They love bringing that up to deflect from the fact that now Republicans have become the party of the Confederacy. They defend the Confederate flag and oppose civil rights advances almost uniformly. When Lyndon Johnson (a Democrat) signed the Voting Rights Act and Civil Rights Act into law, he acknowledged the Democrats would lose the South for a generation. And eventually he was right.”

After describing how many white Southerners eventually left the Democratic party because it fought for equal rights for people of color, John went on to write, “I know you don’t read about politics or political history, and the person whose text you just posted probably knows that too. That’s why they told you to post that silly tweet about the old Republican and Democratic parties. What they fail to mention is that the party of Lincoln has transformed into the party of the Confederacy. You can tweet this too! Not trying to manipulate your free thought, just trying to inform it.” Kanye did just that and shared John’s texts on Twitter. Check out Kanye’s texts in our gallery above!

Meanwhile, Charlamagne tha God also weighed in after Kanye posted his original text with Steve. “Whoever sent you this is leading you wrong by giving you half truths because the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was put into legislation by a Democratic President,” Charlamagne texted him. “So to say Republicans helped black people but imply Democrats never have is stupid. You got to fact check this stuff before you put it in the world. Your platform [is] too big.”

We’re happy that Yeezy has such good friends to set the record straight. We’ll keep you posted if Kanye posts again about his political beliefs.