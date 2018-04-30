‘American Horror Story’ Season 8: Joan Collins Teases ‘Glamorous’ Mystery Role

She’s coming to ‘AHS’, darlings! In a new interview, Joan Collins teased her upcoming ‘American Horror Story’ character in the only way she knows how.



Joan Collins, 84, is ready to takeover the Ryan Murphy universe. The Hollywood icon is joining American Horror Story for the show’s eighth season, and she’s given fans the slightest bit of information about her character. No, seriously: heavy emphasis on “slightest”. When asked what she could spill about her role on the series, Joan told Entertainment Tonight that it’s “glamorous”. But, that was it. Really. “I’m not going to go any further than that,” Joan added. Tease!

One thing Joan was willing to talk about? Why she liked the idea of joining American Horror Story. “I think it’s one of the best shows on television. I think Ryan Murphy is a genius,” the iconic actress explained. “All of his shows are fabulous and I was honored to be asked to do it and I can’t tell you anything about it because my lips have to be sealed.” Although unconfirmed, Joan is rumored to be portraying the grandmother to Evan Peters character in season eight. Evan, along with Sarah Paulson and Kathy Bates, have all been confirmed to return for season eight. So exciting!