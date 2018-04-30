Did Priyanka Chopra Secretly Get Married? She Reveals Truth Behind Wild Wedding Rumors

Is Priyanka Chopra off the market for good? Fans went wild over THIS photo, which some said suggested she secretly tied the knot! However, the actress just set the record straight in the most epic way!

FYI — Priyanka Chopra, 35, is NOT married or engaged! In fact, the rumors that she secretly tied the knot have the Quantico star laughing hysterically. “Hahahah! heights of speculation! This is an evil eye guys! Calm down! I’ll tell u when I get married and it won’t be a secret! Lol,” she wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of her “evil eye” bracelet, which fans mistook for a Mangalsutra. — A piece of jewelry Indian women typically wear to signify that they are married.

The actress recently posted a picture of herself on a flight to Assam, where her beaded black and gold bracelet was clearly visible. Fans immediately questioned Priyanka’s relationship status after pointing out the possible meaning of her arm jewelry. However, it was an evil eye accessory that the actress was rocking, and nothing else. See the below photo that caused an uproar online.

In her response to the wedding rumors, Priyanka made sure to share a closeup photo of her bracelet, with the evil eye front and center, proving she was not wearing a symbol of marriage.

The actress has been known to remain silent when it comes to her personal life. Although, she has opened up about diving into a real life romance. “If I do decide to take the plunge, it would be with someone who understands and supports that,” she said of being with someone who must be able to handle her hectic work schedule and commitments. “At the end of the day, two people make a relationship work. It will take an understanding and prioritization from both,” she told Filmfare in mid 2017.