‘Dancing With The Stars’ Athletes: 2 Heartbreaking Eliminations On Night 1

In a new, live voting twist, two couples were eliminated on ‘DWTS’ just as the competition was heating up! See who got the top score during the premiere below!

We’re back, baby! It’s season 26 of Dancing With The Stars and it’s an all-athlete cast! As we watched the athletes dance for the first time, fans got to vote in real time, resulting in a double elimination at the end of the show! Follow along with our live blog here…

Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson danced a sexy Salsa to “Mr. Put It Down” by Ricky Martin featuring Pitbull. It had an incredible hands-free lift! They got a 21 out of 30 from the judges! Not a bad start! Next, basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold did a Cha Cha to “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” by Stevie Wonder. He is so tall! “How can I criticize a national treasure? Simple, dignified, and nicely done,” judge Bruno Tonioli said. Carrie Ann Inaba said it was energetic and entertaining. Len Goodman said he gave it his all but needs to loosen up a bit. They got a 17!

Next, softball pitcher Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe danced a Foxtrot to the song “All-American Girl” by Carrie Underwood. She had a huge smile on her face the whole time! “That was such a joy to watch,” Carrie Ann said. Len said the dance is hard, but overall, she did a good job. Bruno said she has an “airy, breezy quality” but needs more control. They got a 21!

Snowboarder Jamie Anderson and Artem Chigvintsev did a classic Viennese Waltz to “Feeling Good” by Avicii. Len said it was a bit skippy, not smooth, but loved her personality. Bruno said she was like Elsa but hit a slippery patch of ice. Carrie Ann said she is more graceful than she realizes. They got a 19!

2018 Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten danced a Salsa to “No Excuses” by Meghan Trainor. Bruno loved her attack. “You’re a boss, you owned that dance,” Carrie Ann said. “Full of vim, vigor and vitality. Terrific,” Len said. Best dance of the night! They got a 23!

Collegiate athlete Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko did a Salsa to “Them Girls” by Whitney Myer. “I’m really impressed,” Carrie Ann said. Len said it was energetic but wanted more hip action: “more gear in the rear,” LOL. “You drew me in,” Bruno said.

Baseball legend Johnny Damon and Emma Slater did a Foxtrot to “Centerfield” by John Fogerty.

Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess danced a Cha Cha to “Finesse” by Bruno Mars.

Notorious figure skater Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber danced a Foxtrot to “When You Believe” by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. Figure skater Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson danced a Cha Cha to “Sissy That Walk” by RuPaul.

In the end, two teams were eliminated!