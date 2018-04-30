Celina Powell Shares First Images Of Offset’s Alleged Newborn Baby Girl Karma — Watch Video

Offset’s alleged baby mama Celina Powell has finally shared a video of her baby Karma! Watch the big reveal happen below!

Celina Powell just showed the entire world her newborn Karma, the baby she’s saying is allegedly Offset‘s child. For the first time ever, people were able to see Karma up-close in an Instagram live video as Celina brought her baby home. As Karma cries inside the car, Celina sweetly cradles her and feeds her from a bottle, admitting, “This is way harder than I f*cking thought.” However, after posting the video, Celina had to deny rumors that she had used her friend’s baby instead of Karma by sharing a video of her FaceTime session with the friend in question while she was with Karma. Watch the very first video of Celina and Karma below!

Recently, Celina claimed that she reportedly received the results of Offset’s paternity test and that the Migos rapper is allegedly Karma’s father. “Who’s the dad? Offset’s the dad, b***h!” she screams in the beginning of the Instagram live video. “Play the Migos song now, we gotta celebrate to your song.” Before the crazy video is over, Celina zooms in on the documents that reportedly show Offset’s real name. Apparently, the alleged results say he is presumed to be the father by 99.99%.

Previously, Celina served Offset with a DNA test earlier in April. Less than four weeks after giving birth, she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she was able to serve Offset with papers demanding he take a DNA test. After a sheriff reportedly served Offset with papers, Celina revealed, “[Offset] threw them and kept walking. Some guy I don’t know picked them up and walked in. I don’t know if he’s a part of his crew though.”

Time will tell how Offset responds to this. We’ll keep you posted on how this ongoing drama continues!