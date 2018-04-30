Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez & More Stars With The Most Luscious, Plumped-Up Lips

When you think huge lips, you think Kylie Jenner, right? There are actually a ton of ladies in Hollywood who prefer the plumped-up look, like Selena Gomez, Kim K, and more! See pics of their pouts here!

Selena Gomez‘s makeup artist posted a curious series of the “Wolves” singer on Instagram that showed her with a drastically pumped-up pout — at least much bigger than they usually look! In the April 29 pics, Selena, 25, is making a bunch of goofy faces while pouting, her lips painted bright pink. So, did Sel jump on the Kylie Jenner train, or is it a new look for an upcoming video or shoot? She’s also rocking some new bangs, so that may be the case. Either way, she looks like a total babe!

The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are fans of big lips, too. Kylie, 20, and big sis Kim Kardashian, 37, constantly get compared for their similar looks, and that’s doubled since Kim started plumping her lips. In promo pics for her KKW Beauty line, Kim’s lips were bigger than ever, accentuated by nude gloss and lipliner. She knows how to work what she’s got. Same goes for sister Khloe Kardashian, 33. Khloe’s always had super-sized lips, but they basically inflated to their largest ever when she got pregnant. She seriously lucked out and had that pregnancy glow. Hopefully, she’ll keep that pillowy pout after giving birth to daughter True Thompson!

Brielle Biermann, 21, has actually run into problems concerning her lips. Haters think she plumped them too much, and that she needs to stop. Well, the daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak doesn’t care! She slammed her detractors back on Twitter, cheekily telling them that she’s going to keep getting fillers and never stop! You know what? We totally believe her.

For more pics of your favorite stars with pillowy lips, scroll through our gallery above!