Cardi B: Pregnant Rapper Nearly Falls Out Of Golf Cart After It Almost Flips Over & The Video Is Scary AF

Cardi B nearly took a tumble at Broccoli Festival in Washington D.C., when her golf cart almost flipped over on April 28! Watch the frightening moment the pregnant star’s ride wound up on two wheels!

Cardi B, 25, found herself in a scary situation while headlining Broccoli Festival in Washington D.C. on April 28. The pregnant rapper was riding in a golf cart backstage when the vehicle nearly flipped! As the cart was about to pull away, it ended up on its two back wheels with the entire front lifting off the ground. The unexpected moment was caught on tape [as seen below], where Cardi appears visibly shaken up. It appears as though there were too many people seated on the back of the cart, which seemingly caused it to tip backwards.

Amidst the close call, security guards held down the tipping golf cart and made sure Cardi and her unborn baby weren’t harmed. Luckily, Cardi and everyone involved were left uninjured. The golf cart eventually pulled away after some adjustments were made to those chosen to sit on back.

Cardi headlined Broccoli fest with her fiancé and baby daddy, Offset, 26, who performed with his group, Migos. During her performance, Cardi — who stunned in thigh-high denim heels and a Princess Diana — confirmed what that that would be her final show for the remainder of her pregnancy. “This is my last performance I’m about to turn up… I’m not even gon’ lie, y’all, I’m on 10 percent,” she told the crowd.

Just days before Broccoli fest, Cardi took to Instagram to let her fans know that her baby keeps growing and she can “barely breathe.” However, she did confirm that she will be back in time for the last leg of Bruno Mars‘ “24k Magic Tour,” where she will be opening for the singer. Cardi recently told Jimmy Fallon, 43, that she plans to take her baby out on the road with her after giving birth.

Cardi is reportedly due sometime around July 2018. As for any other news regarding her bun in the oven? — The rapper recently visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 19, where she told the host that her baby already has a name, which Offset picked!