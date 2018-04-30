Blac Chyna Can’t Keep Her Hands Off Of New BF YBN Almighty Jay, 18, After Pregnancy Rumors

Blac Chyna was all up on her 18-year-old boyfriend at a red carpet event, and the pics are saucy. See Chyna and YBN Almighty Jay’s epic PDA here!

Blac Chyna, 29, and boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay, 18, couldn’t keep their hands off each other at the Lashed Ladies Luncheon in Los Angeles on April 29. Chyna, who owns the eyelash extensions company, wasn’t shy about packing on the PDA with her teenage boyfriend all over that red carpet. The happy couple were full-on making out at one point, getting super handsy. Jay had his hands resting on Chyna’s butt (which looked fab in stretchy striped pants, btw), while her arms were around his neck. These two are really into each other!

Chyna looked happy as can be, smiling broadly for the camera as she hugged her supportive boyfriend just days after it was rumored that she’s pregnant with his baby. So cute! This is far from the only time that the couple have shared a healthy dose of PDA. During a shopping trip in Beverly Hills in March, Jay totally copped a feel when Chyna went in for a hug! A pic captured of the sweet(?) moment shows Jay squeezing his lady’s butt while she’s wearing a skintight minidress. Slick!

Chyna and Jay have only been dating for a couple months, but they’re already getting serious. In fact, Jay popped the question…via Instagram. All he did was post a pic of his girlfriend with the caption, “Will you marry me?” It’s unclear if it was a weird joke, or if Chyna just shut it down, but either way, they’re not engaged. Still, they’re clearly happy together! Considering how quickly Chyna and ex-fiancé-turned-baby-daddy, Rob Kardashian, 30, moved, maybe there’s an engagement in their future! When the officiant says, “you may now kiss the bride,” it’s going to be epic.