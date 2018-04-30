Bella Hadid Pulls Up Her Bikini Bottom & Gives Herself A Wedgie In Sexy New Miami Pics

Bella Hadid looked like she was having the time of her life in Miami with close friend Hailey Baldwin on Apr. 30 and she was wearing a tiny black and white bikini that showed off a lot of skin. See her cheeky pics here!

Bella Hadid, 21, didn’t mind baring a lot of her sexy behind when she gave herself a wedgie while wearing a tiny black and white bikini in Miami on Apr. 30. The model’s been on vacation and enjoying some fun in the sun with friend Hailey Baldwin, 21, and it’s definitely been a sight to see! Bella can be seen pulling up her bikini bottoms in one of the pics but it’s not clear whether or not she intentionally meant to give herself a wedgie or not. Regardless, she still seemed confident and strutted her stuff while both walking poolside and swimming in the hot location. She also adorably played with a dog on site and even blew a sweet kiss to the pooch!

Bella and Hailey’s fun-filled day is not the only one that got exposure. The gorgeous girls have been making headlines with how they’re spending time on their getaway and it’s been quite entertaining! They got very cozy at one point as they straddled each other while sitting on a beach chair and having what looked like a playful conversation. It’s good to see the beauties enjoying each other’s company and living it up!

Hailey isn’t the only fellow model that Bella’s close to. The brunette beauty is also crazy about big sis Gigi Hadid, 23, and often expresses her love for her via social media. She recently gave the sweetest birthday shout-out to Gigi on her Instagram and had nothing but nice things to say about her blonde sib. “23 years ago the world was blessed with a little angel. Best friends since the moment you held me in the delivery room!,” part of her message read.

We’ll be on the lookout for more exciting happenings during Bella and Hailey’s vacay!