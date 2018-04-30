Bella Hadid & Hailey Baldwin Bust Out Their Booties In Thong Bikinis In Miami — See Pics

We found you, Miss New Booties! Bella Hadid & Hailey Baldwin showed off their backsides in tiny bikinis over their weekend on the water in Miami!

Getting cheeky! Bella Hadid, 21, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, were snapped showing off their perfect bottoms while enjoying the sun on the waters of Miami Beach this weekend. The girls were fooling around, probably for the cameras, giving each other lap dances, hiding under towels, and clearly enjoying their weekend off together! Bella pulled up her beige fringe bikini to make clear that all that time in the gym is paying off, and went so far as to spread her cheeks for the camera! Hailey, on the other hand, opted for a sporty navy two-piece, that showed off her unreal washboard abs. The ladies were clearly having fun, as Bella was spotted grabbing cups and two cold bottles of rosé for herself, Hailey, their BFF Justine Skye, and boat owner David Grutman and his wife, Isabela. Click here to see pics of the girls playing around on the yacht!

Once their boat docked, Justine, Bella and Hailey sat poolside and continued to be silly for the cameras. As they tanned, Hailey straddled Bella and looked straight into the camera. It was also Hailey who hid under a towel on the boat while the pap snapped pics of the girls lounging. Hailey, Bella and Justine definitely have a record of making us all envious of their warm-weather vacays! The gals went to the Bahamas for an It-girl getaway back in November and the pics were to die for! Kendall Jenner, Isabella Peschardt, Camila Morrone, and Renell Medrano joined them on that trip and it included everything from sailing on yachts to playing with pigs!

We loved watch the absolute BFF love fest play out over Hailey and Bella’s Miami weekend. Wondering if they have any openings for an additional squad member?