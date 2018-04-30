‘SNL’ Star Aidy Bryant Marries BF Conner O’Malley: See Pic Of The Happy Couple On Their Wedding Day

Your Lil Baby Aidy is a married lady! ‘SNL’s Aidy Bryant got hitched to comedian Conner O’Malley over the weekend, and it looked magical. Congratulations to the happy couple!

It’s a match made in comedy heaven! Saturday Night Live‘s Aidy Bryant married longtime boyfriend, Late Night with Seth Meyers writer and actor Conner O’Malley, in an intimate ceremony at the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn, New York over the April 28 weekend. Aidy looked gorgeous in a white, 50s style tea dress from with purple Prada heels, with makeup done to perfection by Bobbi Brown artist Cassandra Garcia. Conner looked handsome as hell in a blue suit. See the pic of the newlyweds heading back down the aisle after getting married below, which Aidy shared on Instagram, below!

Little else is known about Aidy and Conner’s wedding at this time. Aidy, who just starred in I Feel Pretty, only captioned the pic with hearts. So sweet! No word yet if any of her Saturday Night Live costars attended the nuptials, but we have a feeling that some of her International Nasty Girls witnessed her get hitched!

💕 A post shared by aidybryant (@aidybryant) on Apr 30, 2018 at 8:30am PDT

Aidy and Conner have kept relatively quiet about their relationship. She didn’t reveal that Conner had popped the question until six months later, when she was on Late Night in April 2017. Conner works for Seth Meyers, and he had no idea! The lovebirds met when they were both performers at Annoyance Theatre in Chicago in 2008. They’ve been together for the past decade!

Aidy told Seth that she actually thought Conner was joking when he proposed. “I got home, I had my purse and our mail and all these boxes, and when I walked in the door, our dog had a bow tie on. And I was like, ‘My dog doesn’t wear a bow tie. Where is he going tonight?,’” she said. “And then basically the second I shut the door, a man — who I discovered was Conner — frantically came around the corner and was just like ‘Willyoumarryme?’ No box, no I love you. Just a man in full terror, standing very far from a dog in a bow tie, just holding a loose ring, going ‘Will you marry me?’”

She said that Conner was so rushed and frantic because he knew that she wanted it to happen in private. “He was like, ‘But I also knew you wanted to be wearing a bra and have makeup on, so I knew I had to do it after you had just gotten home from work, otherwise there would never be another moment,'” she said. So perfect! We’re so happy for these two.