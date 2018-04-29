Vanessa Trump Blasted Aubrey O’Day In Phone Call After Don Jr Affair: ‘She Went Gangster’

Vanessa Trump reportedly told off Aubrey O’Day in a confrontational phone call after she found out the reality star was allegedly having an affair with her husband, Donald Trump Jr. Get the details of the call here!

Vanessa Trump, 40, was not happy when she found out about the alleged 2011 affair between her hubby Donald Trump Jr., 40, and reality star Aubrey O’Day, 34, so she took the time to call Aubrey and basically tell her off! “Vanessa went gangster,” a source told Page Six about the phone call. “Aubrey was shocked. Vanessa said some extremely unladylike things to her.” The call seemed to involve an angry Vanessa comparing her body with Aubrey’s as well as comparing their sexual capabilities in violent and graphic ways. Woah!

Although Vanessa’s approach and the content of the call may seem surprising, this isn’t the first time the blonde beauty was called out for her gangster ways. In a 1998 New York Magazine article, a former classmate of Vanessa’s, revealed that he thought she was a “total gangster b***h.” “She was an ill thug,” he said. He also added that she went out with a guy from a notorious Hispanic street gang and due to her dramatic ways she was voted “Most likely to appear on Ricki Lake” by her classmates. She was also known for allegedly hooking up with Leonardo DiCaprio in a bar.

After her time with classmates, Vanessa began dating Donald in 2003. They married in 2005 and went on to have five children together. Donald allegedly had an affair with Aubrey when they both appeared on NBC’s The Apprentice in 2011 and even though Vanessa found out about it, she chose to keep thigns quiet. After Vanessa filed for divorce from Donald last month, the news of the alleged affair went public but neither of Vanessa or Donald have commented on the details.