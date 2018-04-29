Tristan Thompson Returns To Social Media After Cheating Scandal: Did He Send Message To Khloe?

He’s back! Following weeks of scandalous cheating allegations, Tristan Thompson returning to Instagram! Here’s what he had to say!

At long last, Tristan Thompson, 27, has returned to social media! “WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE IN THE Q!! GREAT WIN,” he captioned a photo of himself playing Sunday, April 29, along with the hashtag #OnToTheNextOne. The post arrives after his team the Cleveland Cavaliers came out victorious against the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of their post-season series. “The Q” is fans’ and players’ nickname for Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Diehard fans know he’s been absent since numerous cheating allegations began swirling just as his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, 33, was about to deliver their first child — Baby True Thompson.

As we previously reported, Tristan hasn’t been all that thrilled that his personal life has overshadowing his NBA career in recent days. “Tristan is pissed that he’s now better known for dating, and allegedly cheating on, Khloe Kardashian, than he is for playing basketball,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tristan hasn’t been on form at all this season, he really hasn’t recovered fully from tearing his calf muscle last year, and he’s worried that his career is in a downward spiral.” Looks like he’s gotten his confidence back with this win!

On April 10, video surfaced allegedly showing Tristan kissing another women and motorboating another. Additionally, photos surfaced allegedly showing the baller taking a woman back to his hotel room, all while Khloe was pregnant with their child. Unsurprisingly, this rocked the Kardashian family. “I kind of made this rule, with my brother,” Kim said during her recent visit to Ellen DeGeneres‘ talk show, referencing Rob Kardashian and his history with Blac Chyna while discussing the scandal surrounding Tristan. “If there’s a baby involved, I’m not gonna talk – I’m going to keep it cute, keep it classy, and not talk too bad. I’m going to not say something too negative because … some day, True is going to see this and…you know, it’s just so messed up.”