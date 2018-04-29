Tristan Thompson ‘Pissed’ He’s Better Known For Allegedly Cheating On Khloe Than Basketball

Word has it Tristan Thompson is seething that his name is synonymous with infidelity rumors rather than his time on the court now! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Tristan Thompson, 27, is not happy these days. Not long ago, he was a NBA star on the rise. Now, everyone associates him with cheating rumors after video and photos surfaced allegedly showing him with other women while his GF Khloe Kardashian, 33, was expecting their first child — Baby True. Now, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning how he’s coping with all the hostility he’s receiving. “Tristan is pissed that he’s now better known for dating, and allegedly cheating on, Khloe Kardashian, than he is for playing basketball,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tristan hasn’t been on form at all this season, he really hasn’t recovered fully from tearing his calf muscle last year, and he’s worried that his career is in a downward spiral.”

The insider added that he’s feeling isolated by the Khloe situation as well his team the Cleveland Cavaliers’ rocky post season. “It really doesn’t help Tristan‘s case that he’s getting booed by fans and that his name is a tabloid fixture these days. Tristan’s worried that he’s being made a scapegoat for the Cavs’ loosing streak, and that fans are blaming his off-court drama for the team’s lack of focus, which is really unfair and unjust. It’s a really tough time for Tristan right now, both on and off the court, he’s under incredible pressure and he’s really stressed — he feels like he’s literally fighting for his career.”

As fans know, Tristan has been almost-entirely benched since this controversy began. And with Game 7 of the Cav’s first-round series against the Indiana Pacers coming up amid a tied up record, their season could soon be over. However, as we previously reported, all this pressure isn’t something he talks about with Khloe.

“When they have been talking, it has been just about the baby. She doesn’t bring up basketball,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She does not feel bad that he has been benched in the playoffs and has no intention of reaching out to LeBron James or the coaching staff to help out Tristan, either. She feels whatever consequences Tristan is being dealt for cheating, or for just playing poorly – whether it is fair or not for his team to keep him off the court – that is his problem and he should have to deal with the punishment for his actions.”