Tristan Thompson Helps Lead Cavs To Epic NBA Playoff Win With Huge Stats Amid Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson, 27, hasn’t been playing well this season amid his cheating scandal, but it looks like he finally showed up on the court. The Cleveland Cavaliers player helped his team beat the Indiana Pacers 105-101 during a game on April 29. Khloe Kardashian‘s baby daddy proved he’s no longer in a slump by scoring 15 points and making 10 rebounds during his 35 minutes spent in play.

The NBA star’s ability to kill it on the court comes amid a series of games where he, well, didn’t do so hot. But no other game this season could have been worse for him than the Cav’s last regular season game against the New York Knicks on April 11. The game was exactly one day after two different videos emerged online showing Tristan kissing, motorboating, and getting close to women that weren’t his very pregnant girlfriend. Not only did the Knicks completely dominate, but Khloe’s boyfriend was also booed by the crowd and didn’t even receive an announcement when he got off the bench. There was even a fan in the audience holding up a “We Love Khloe” sign, just in case he wasn’t sure which team everyone else was on. Ultimately, the Cavs lost 98 to 110. Yikes.

Tristan may have been able to redeem himself on the court, but the jury’s still out on whether True Thompson‘s mother can forgive him for allegedly cheating on her throughout her pregnancy.