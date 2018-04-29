Kanye Shaved Head To Honor His Hero — Parkland Guns Safety Activist Emma Gonzalez — See Pic

Kanye West took to Twitter to reveal that one of his heroes is Parkland shooting survivor and activist Emma Gonzalez and he even admitted to shaving his head in honor of her. See the wild pic here!

Kanye West, 40, took to Twitter on Apr. 28 to post about his admiration for Parkland shooting survivor and gun control activist, Emma Gonzalez, 19, from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and it was pretty wild. The rapper first posted a pic of Emma with the caption, “My hero Emma Gonzalez” and followed it up by posting a pic of himself with a shaved head along with the caption, “inspired by Emma.” The tweets were two of many Kanye’s been posting over the last few days and may come as a surprise considering he also admitted to supporting President Donald Trump, 71, whose stance on gun control differs from Emma’s.

Once Kanye’s tweets about Emma went public, it didn’t take long for Emma to indirectly respond with a similar tweet of her own. “my hero James Shaw Jr.,” Emma captioned a post that included a photo of James, the man who stopped a gunman who went into a Nashville Waffle House on Apr. 22 with an AR-15 and killed four people. Although Emma didn’t mention Kanye’s name or directly reply to his tweets, it’s pretty clear that instead of choosing to thank Yeezy for his praise, she’s selflessly taking a stand for what she truly believes in.

In addition to his surprising tweets about Emma, Kanye shocked his followers when he posted a photo of a text message conversation he had in which he revealed that his new album cover is going to feature a photo of Jan Adams, the plastic surgeon who performed his mom’s final surgery before her death in 2007. “I want to forgive and stop hating,” his message said about his plans for the cover.

my hero Emma Gonzalez pic.twitter.com/aSdFmraenU — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 29, 2018

inspired by Emma pic.twitter.com/TiZMthLK92 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 29, 2018

It’s good to see Kanye trying to learn to love more and fearlessly tweeting about his feelings.