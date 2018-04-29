Chrissy Teigen, Bella Thorne & More Braless Stars In Sexy Men’s Style Underwear

So many of your favorite celebs have shared Instagram pics of themselves in men’s style underwear with no bra on! Check out these stars rocking this sexy, bedroom look!

So many of Hollywood’s finest have opted to go completely braless and wear men’s underwear and honestly, we’re here for this unique, sexy look! For instance, Kim Kardashian, 37, recently shared some very intimate pictures from her recent trip to Turks and Caicos of her wearing Calvin Klein underwear in bed without wearing any top at all. Needless to say, she slayed in her under-the-cover pics that she shared with all of her Instagram followers. But she’s not alone in this trend. Check out all the celebs who have gone braless and rocked boxers or briefs in our gallery above!

In addition to Kim, Bella Thorne, 20, recently dropped some jaws while wearing only a T-shirt and some pink tighty whities in a very racy picture she shared on Snapchat. Honestly, Bella is always posting the sexiest pics to her social media so it only makes sense that this new pic of hers would be absolutely stunning — she not only looks pretty in pink, she looks gorgeous!

Of course, Chrissy Teigen, 32, pictured above, is no stranger to this choice of outfit as she posted a pic of herself also in Calvin Klein underwear giving a sweet kiss to the camera. Despite whatever drama that briefly went down between Kim, Kanye, Chrissy and John, these old friends are not only still besties — they also love sharing the same style of bedroom attire.

Celebs like Kylie Jenner, 20, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Beyonce, 37, have also been a part of this laid-back, but extremely smoldering fashion trend. Even Miranda Kerr, 34, managed to rock this style, as she rolled up her see-through shirt in a knot. Make sure you check out the rest in our gallery above!