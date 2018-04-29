Carrie Underwood Slays National Anthem At Predators Game In Moving Post-Accident Performance

We’re speechless! Carrie Underwood took to the ice on Sunday to deliver the national anthem in Nashville for her husband’s team! Check it out right here!

This definitely has us feeling patriotic! Carrie Underwood wowed fans when she delivered “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Nashville Predators squared off against the Winnipeg Jets in Game 2 of their second round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. Rocking a Preds jersey, the gorgeous songstress headed out onto the rink (on a carpet, of course) where she made jaws drop with her a capella performance! Carrie has a special bond with the Nashville hockey team. Her husband Mike Fisher is the team captain, after all!

“Last year, I was so proud to be the Captain’s wife and loved being able to contribute to the excitement of the playoffs by coming out to perform the anthem at the first game,” she told The Tennessean on April 4. “I had so much fun and wanted to continue to support the team by asking a few of my friends to get in on the action. Like all of the Preds fans, I’m thrilled that Mike is back on the ice and I love that we are able to bring the music and hockey worlds together this way.” So are we! And Carrie is just the latest country music star to show her love for the Preds by performing the national anthem. Rascal Flatts, Brad Paisley and Maren Morris sang in the first round against Colorado. Dierks Bentley and Del McCoury joined forces to sing before Game 1.

This performance is extra special after Carrie suffered a terrifying tall in November 2017 while talking her dogs for a walk. She had to get over 40 stitches afterward between her nose and lip. However, in recent days she’s been sharing one selfie after another and definitely appears to be bouncing back from the scary incident!