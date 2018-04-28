Zandy Reich: 5 Things You Need To Know About Lea Michele’s Hunky New Fiance

OMG! Lea Michele just revealed that she’s engaged to BF Zandy Reich! Here’s everything you need to know about her soon-to-be-hubby!

Glee alum Lea Michele just shocked fans by getting engaged to boyfriend Zandy Reich! She broke the news with a sweet beach photo in which she is covering her face with her hand, which allowed her to display a HUGE diamond ring! “Yes,” she captioned the cute moment, along with the engagement ring emoji. These 2 have only been dating for 10 months — but hey, when you know, you know! In honor of this exciting engagement, let’s get to know Zandy a little better!

1) Zandy is the president of a clothing company called AYR, All Year Round. It’s apparently pronounced “air.” Prior to that, he was the head of business strategy and development at Theory, another clothing company. Despite his fiancee’s fame, Zandy keeps a very low profile online. He isn’t on many social media platforms. Well, now that he’s marrying Lea he better be prepared for the spotlight!

2) Reports that Zandy was dating the TV star first started surfacing in July of 2017. They were spotted holding hands while strolling around New York City together. “They have been friends for a while and started dating recently,” an insider confirmed to E! News.

3) He attended the University of Pennsylvania where he majored in economics. Then he attended the prestigious Wharton School, earning a degree in finance and management. He’s also an athlete. While he was an undergrad, he was captain of the men’s varsity lacrosse team.

My Valentine 💙 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Feb 14, 2018 at 9:55am PST

4) Lea hasn’t kept her love for Zandy to herself. On August 27, just 2 days before her 31st birthday, Lea shared a touching photo of herself and Zandy standing on a balcony overlooking the beach. She captioned it with this touching message to her now-fiance: “Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life.. it was. So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better.”

5) Zandy has been approved by a very important person in Lea’s life. She told E! News host Giuliana Rancic, “When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy that was it … sealed the deal.” Congrats to the happy couple!