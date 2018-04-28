Joy-Ann Reid: 5 Things To Know About MSNBC Host Under Fire For Alleged Homophobic Blog Posts

MSNBC Correspondent Joy-Ann Reid has been caught in a controversy due to recently surfaced blog posts that many accused of being homophobic. Here’s what you need to know about the political pundit.

1. Decade-old posts accused of being homophobic were found on her blog. Mediaite unearthed quotes on Reid’s dormant blog, The Reid Report, which speculated that Republican governor of Florida Charlie Crist was a closeted gay man and married a woman as a coverup. There were also posts that condemned gay sex, degraded lesbians, promoted offensive stereotypes about LGBTQ+ people, and claimed Reid couldn’t watch Brokeback Mountain. The FBI has launched an investigation into potential criminal activity on the site, and Reid has claimed the posts were made by a hacker.

She has since issued an apology for what has been found on her blog. “I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things because they are completely alien to me. But I can definitely understand, based on things I have tweeted, have written in the past, why some people don’t believe me,” she said. “For that, I am truly, truly sorry.” She also apologized to Ann Coulter, whom she suggested was a man in several tweets from 2010 and 2011. “I want to apologize to the trans community and to Ann,” she said.

2. She hosts AM Joy. She’s hosted the political weekend-morning talk show on MSNBC since May 2016. She also frequently subs in for other network hosts like Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow. As of this year, Reid’s Saturday show averages about 1 million weekly viewers.

3. She writes a column for The Daily Beast. After Reid claimed that the dozens of homophobic statements were added into the archive of her old blog by a hacker, the website suspended her column while its cybersecurity and media reporters investigated her claims. The Daily Beast‘s executive editor, Noah Shachtman, informed the company’s staff of the internal investigation via a memo. “We’ve all said and done things in our lives that we wish we hadn’t done,” he told staff. “We deserve the room to grow beyond our past. But these allegations are serious enough that they deserve a full examination.”

4. Rapper Killer Mike tried to slam her – but failed. The TV host posted an Instagram photo of herself with two other women who she said “rocked the H&M for our Elgin Baylor shoot” on April 8. When the 42-year-old Run The Jewels rapper saw the caption, he believed Joy was promoting H&M – which came under fire earlier this year for posing a black child in a sweatshirt that read, “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.” He called her out in the comments saying,“So Me doing an interview about black Gun Ownership with the NRA is ‘bad’ but u promoting a company that tagged a Black Child a Monkey is ‘good, cool, acceptable.’” Reid, who had previously slammed Killer Mike for his appearance in the NRA ad, clapped back by explaining she wasn’t referring to the clothing company at all. She responded: “The two women beside me in this pic did my hair (H) and makeup (M) for a shoot. … And here I was thinking you were an intellectual, and not just the guy who hangs out in the sunken place talking guns with the NRA’s ‘official black guy.’”

5. She teaches a college course for Syracuse University’s communications school. The S.I. Newhouse School Of Public Communications has a program called Newhouse In NYC that allows media students to spend a semester interning and taking classes in New York. Reid teaches the “Race, Gender & The Media” course at the school’s midtown satellite campus. The journalist, however, isn’t a Cuse alum. She graduated from Harvard in 1991 with a concentration in film.