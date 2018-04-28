Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik & DJ Ruckus Just Got Married In The Bahamas

Congratulations are in order! Stunner Shanina Shaik and her BF DJ Ruckus just got hitched! Here’s all the details on their nuptials!



Two years after getting engaged Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik, 27, and her boyfriend DJ Ruckus (real name: Greg Andrews) were just married in the Bahamas, according to Us Weekly. The handsome pair exchanged vows in front of family and friend on island of Eleuthera. Guests included Evan Ross, Zoe Kravitz, Ashlee Simpson and Paris Hilton. And although we don’t have a lot of details on her wedding dress, we imagine she kept it beach-appropriate based on her interview with Daily Mail Austraila. “I don’t like the big, puffy dress,” she shared.

“I’ve done almost all of my wedding planning myself, which has been quite overwhelming, but also really exciting because it will have so much of Gregory and me in the look and feel,” Shanina had told Vogue Italia in a recent interview. “I have a custom dress that is a little bit elegant bohemian because we will be getting married on the beach. I’m incredibly excited for the big day!” We want pics!

There’s a certain symmetry to their wedding being in the islands. After all, this is where they got engaged. While on vacation in the Bahamas in 2016, he popped the question on a private beach. So how did they come to visit this private beach? Well, it’s owned by his cousin Lenny Kravitz! Afterwards, she displayed the sparkler (designed by celeb jeweler Lorraine Schwartz) on her Instagram!

And Kravitz isn’t the only celebrity who played an integral role in this marriage coming together! When Ruckus asked Shanina to marry him, he actually had 2 rings made, presumably in one case one was lost (or maybe just to give her options!). He kept one and gave the other Denzel Washington for safe keeping! The movie star and his wife Pauletta Washington were on hand for the engagement and the wedding! This couples has some amazing friends! Congrats again, you two!