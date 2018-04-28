Selena Gomez’s 11 Wildest Hair Transformations: Shaved Head, Blonde Bob & More

Sometimes you just gotta change things up, and when it comes to hairstyles, Selena Gomez is the queen of doing just that! Check out some of her craziest hair makeovers here!

Selena Gomez, 25, recently shaved the underside of her head, but that was far from the first time she surprised fans with a crazy hairstyle transformation! Through her years in the spotlight, the singer has had a number of different hair looks, and we’ve rounded up some of her most drastic changes. This head shaving decision was one of the most shocking — Sel did it while on a work trip in Germany, and debuted it by wearing her hair up in a long braid so the area underneath was fully visible.” Her hairstylist revealed afterward that the change was an “impulse decision” that Selena came up with all on her own!

Another big makeover for Selena was at the end of 2017. The 25-year-old made a massive appearance at the American Music Awards in November, marking her first television performance since she cancelled her tour and checked herself into a treatment center in 2016. Fans could not believe it when she walked onto the red carpet with a blonde bob! Obviously, she looked incredible. Then, she took things to the next level inside the awards ceremony by rocking a wet hair look onstage — Sel really does go all-out when given the opportunity!

Through the years, we’ve seen Selena with bangs, blonde highlights, super long extensions and even a very short bob. There are no limits when it comes to hair transformations for this girl, and there’s likely to be many more looks to come in the future!

