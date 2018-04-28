Scott Disick Lavishes Sofia Richie With Bed Of Roses While On Romantic Vacation

Scott Disick pulled a total Prince Charming move by surprising Sofia Richie with a bed full of rose petals! Check out the romantic pic here!

Scott Disick, 34, still has a couple of moves up his sleeve. While on vacation with Sofia Richie, 19, Scott managed to surprise his girlfriend with the ultimate romantic gesture — a bed of roses. Not only that, but he had them arranged into the shape of a flower. What a boyfriend! Check out the picture below!

This romantic getaway arrives after the couple tackled parenting duties so Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima could enjoy the festivities at Coachella. Scott and Sofia also took his 3 children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, to Cabo San Lucas with them at the end of March. And photos from the trip definitely show that Sofia has embraced looking after Scott’s little ones!

We also learned earlier this month that Sofia has taken on decorating Scott’s latest house! “Sofia is already helping Scott pick out the colorway, furniture and making other interior design choices for his newest home, and it’s driving Kourtney crazy,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Scott is making Sofia feel very welcome at his new place, and he wants her to feel like this will be her home, too, so he is giving her free reign on many of the design choices, which Sofia is loving.”

“Kourtney however has studied design for years and considers herself an expert when it comes to putting together a home and always worked with Scott on their homes,” the insider added. “So when Kourt heard that Sofia was now making these decisions for Scott, Kourt became frustrated and insulted. Kourtney feels Scott’s too-young girlfriend couldn’t possibly have the same elegant style that comes with years of design experience. It makes Kourtney sad too that someone else is taking control over something that has always been Kourtney’s role in Scott’s life.” Looks like things are getting serious between Scott and Sofia!