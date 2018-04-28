Nate Berkus Claps Back At Derick Dillard’s Homophobic Rant In The Classiest Way Possible

After Derick Dillard lashed out against TLC star Nate Berkus in a disgustingly homophobic rant, the designer didn’t stoop to Derick’s level. Instead he gave an eloquent, positive response. Read it here!

Apparently gay people living happy, healthy lives is too much for Derick Dillard to handle. Jill Duggar‘s husband dissed Nate Berkus‘s family for being a “travesty” simply because he and his husband Jeremiah Brent are raising two children together. Thankfully, the Nate and Jeremiah By Design star isn’t about spreading hate on the Internet. He responded to the homophobic rant with an absolutely adorable photo of his cute family of four, and wrote, “My hope with having a show like #NateandJByDesign on @TLC, where we go into people’s homes and welcome viewers into ours, is that we can start to break down barriers & normalize the way our family looks & the way our family loves.” Beautifully said, Nate!

Derick’s rant started off when he retweeted a TLC promo for Nate and Jeremiah’s home makeover show that included a pic of them with their 3-year-old daughter Poppy. The ex-reality star then added his vile message to the tweet. “What a travesty of family. It’s sad how blatant the liberal agenda is, such that it both highlights and celebrates a lifestyle so degrading to children on public television as if it should be normal.” What’s really sad is his need to ridicule other people for living open, honest lives which include loving their children and spouses unconditionally.

My hope with having a show like #NandJByDesign on @TLC, where we go into people’s homes and welcome viewers into ours, is that we can start to break down barriers & normalize the way our family looks & the way our family loves. @JeremiahBrent pic.twitter.com/NsCAeh1nxb — Nate Berkus (@NateBerkus) April 27, 2018

When a Twitter user replied to the message asking how the couple’s lifestyles affects him, Derick responded, “They affect this poor child, as well as what perversions are celebrated. If it were adultery, I doubt a network would be so quick to focus on the reality of it as if it were ok.” Catch Nate and Jeremiah’s show on Saturdays at 9pm ET/8pm CT on TLC. As for Derick… well he’s been fired from the network’s Counting On series after going on a different disgusting rant in Nov. 2017 about transgender teen Jazz Jennings and her show I Am Jazz.