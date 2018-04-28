JAY-Z Fears For Kanye West After Twitter Rants — But He Won’t Be Reaching Out Like John Legend

Jay-Z is worried about Kanye West’s future after Yeezy posted a series of shocking tweets over the past week but he’s given up on trying to help him. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here.

Jay-Z, 48, is having fears for Kanye West, 40, after the rapper took to Twitter this past week to post a series of bizarre tweets about various things, including his love for Donald Trump, 71. “Jay has real fears for Kanye after his latest twitter rants,” a source close to Jay EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Jay has almost completely cut off all communications with Kanye over the last several months which is hard for him after so many years. Jay has a lot of love for Kanye, like a brother, but still feels some of the things he says can be interpreted as being irresponsible, dangerous or bad for hip hop. Jay also thinks that a lot of Kanye’s ideas are not good for the country too.”

John Legend, 39. In his text to Kanye, John Beyonce and his kids and Kanye does not fit into that equation right now.” Jay’s not alone in his feelings. In the midst of his series of tweets, Kanye posted screenshots of some of his text message conversations with people, including one with singer, 39. In his text to Kanye, John expressed similar concerns he had about the way Kanye was portraying himself and his legacy but unlike John, Jay’s keeping his distance. “Jay has given up talking sense to Kanye long ago and has a strict no text rule with Kanye too,” the source continued. “The last thing Jay wants is for their private conversations to end up on Twitter. Jay feels bad about whatever Kanye is going through, but feels like he will have to go through it alone, or at least without his help. Jay does not want to abandon Kanye in a time of crisis but his number one priority is taking care ofand his kids and Kanye does not fit into that equation right now.”