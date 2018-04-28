Is Blac Chyna Pregnant With Boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay’s Baby? New Report Claims Yes

Blac Chyna may be pregnant with her 18-year-old boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay’s baby after she was seen with what looked like a baby bump at the airport on Apr. 27. Get the details here!

Blac Chyna, 29, is reportedly two and a half months pregnant by her 18-year-old rapper boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay, according to MTO News. The already mother-of-two stepped out with her younger beau at Los Angeles International Airport on Apr. 27 and was wearing a cheetah print outfit that appeared to show what looked like a baby bump. She was all smiles during the public outing and at one point even rubbed her stomach, the outlet further reported. The duo casually waited in the airport for a bit until a car arrived to pick them up.

Blac first confirmed she was in a relationship with YBN in Mar. so things are still pretty new but the two seem to be smitten with each other. The couple recently made headlines when YBN commented on one of Blac’s sexy pics on Instagram and asked her to marry him. Although the comment was most likely a joke, we have to admit that despite their 11 year age difference, these two seem to be getting along just fine! The hot new couple have been making serious waves every time they make an appearance together and Blac seems happier than she has been in a while.

If Blac is indeed pregnant, her third child will be joining siblings, King Cairo Stevenson, 5, whom Blac shares with ex Tyga, 28, and Dream Kardashian, 1, her daughter with ex Rob Kardashian, 31. Before she started dating YBN, Blac dated rapper Mechie, 24, who she broke up with in Aug. 2017. It would be the first child for YBN which means a lot of new and exciting things for the talented star. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see how things unfold from here!