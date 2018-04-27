Tereza Kacerova: 5 Things To Know About Avicii’s Girlfriend

As if Avicii’s death wasn’t sad enough, it turns out he leaves behind a girlfriend who loved him with all her heart. Tereza Kačerová poured her heart out in a tribute to the late DJ, so get to know all about her.

1. She is a Czech model who grew up in the United States. Out of the millions left heartbroken by the death of Avicii, it seems none were more devastated than his girlfriend, Tereza Kačerová, 25. The model, born in the Czech Republic but raised in Vermont, according to Daily Mail, revealed that she and Avicii (real name Tim Bergling) had been together, posting pictures of her and the DJ. From the sounds of it, she and Avicii were madly in love. “Every time I think about something we wont’ finish, I feel physical pain in my heart. We never finished the Harry Potter marathon – we had the last one left,” she wrote. “You never finished your tattoo sleeve in which the inner forearm would have had a face coincidentally resembling mine.”

2. She has a young son who was mad about Avicii. Tereza’s Instagram account is full of pictures of her son, Luka. Her letter details how Avicii was such a kind “step-father” to her son that she thought Avicii was possibly his soul mate, and not hers. “I used to tell you that Luka will never remember a life without you,” Tereza wrote. “Now, I hope that he will remember his life WITH you. I’ll be there to remind him, I’ll show him the videos of him constantly calling out to you wherever he and I were.”

3. She was “very set” on keeping her relationship with Avicii a secret. “I wanted it to be OURS and ours only,” Tereza wrote in her message to her late love. “[I] wanted no party in that madness. But, I thought, if I’m going to share this with the world, it will be when I’m pregnant with our child. Ohhh how that plan went awry.

4. She’s comfortable in her own skin, to put it lightly. Tereza’s Instagram account pushes the limits when it comes to acceptable nudity. She has littered the ‘gram with topless shots, and pictures of her not wearing a single stitch of clothing. She smartly uses the social media network’s sticker functions to cover up any nipple or naughty bits, but some shots – especially those that have her topless with a naked Luka – might raise some eyebrows.

5. Tereza has also done some acting. Tereza’s model work has seen her appear on the cover of Surfing magazine, but fans might remember her from a certain Maroon 5 video. Tereza appeared in the band’s “Maps” video. She’s has also appeared on an episode of Ballers, while having parts in movies Patriots Day and The Madness Within.