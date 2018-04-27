Tiny Gets Adorable Visit From Baby Heiress On Photo Shoot Set & The Video Will Melt Your Heart

This is SO precious! Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris & her 2-year-old daughter Heiress proved they’re two peas in a pod in an adorable new video where they can’t stop complimenting each other. This clip will make your day!

While on set for what looks like a photo shoot, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, shared an adorable moment between her and her 2-year-old daughter Heiress Harris. Lucky for us, the cute exchange was caught on camera and was later shared to Instagram via The Shade Room. In the clip, not only are the two totally twinning, but they’re also mimicking each other. The cuteness is seriously too much to handle! Click here to see pics from Heiress’ sweet 2nd birthday party.

In the video, Tiny has on a black leather jacket with a white slogan tee. Her hair is in braids. Little Heiress is totally her mini-me in her own kiddie leather jacket and slogan tee. She too has braided hair. But the similarities don’t end there! Tiny says to her lookalike daughter, “You cute,” while pointing at her. The toddler then does the exact same thing to her mom, “You cute,” she says as she pokes Tiny. The mother-daughter pair go back and forth a few times calling each other cute, and each time it just gets sweeter and sweeter!

“Omg twins & they are adorable 💜,” one commenter wrote next to the Instagram post. Another gushed, “Lol shessss toooooo cuuuuttteeee.” Heiress turned 2 years old just last month on March 26. Her special day was celebrated with an epic Sesame Street themed party thrown by Tiny and dad T.I., 37. The proud parents made sure to document the festivities with various photos and video, and of course it seemed like they went ALL out for their little girl.

Heiress’ birthday morning began with face painting fun and breakfast with some of her favorite cartoon characters, surrounded by her whole family. Later in the day, she got a visit from Elmo and had a party with her friends at a kid-friendly venue. Clearly Heiress is one lucky girl!