‘World of Dance’ season 2 is only weeks away, but what have the season 1 stars been up to? HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE video of Super Cr3w giving us an update on the group and their personal lives!

It’s been a “crazy year” for Super Cr3w since their run on World of Dance, they reveal in our EXCLUSIVE video chronicling the show’s season 1 stars as they take their next steps. The group has been all over the world, performed during the Dallas Cowboys halftime show, and participated in the World of Dance live tour. These guys have been super busy, that’s for sure! But that’s not all! Ronnie and Eric had babies!

“There’s been so much blessings going on in our lives, and we’ve just been so grateful for all of that.” Ben says in the video. The past year has been a whirlwind, but the breakdance group has even bigger plans for 2018. “Chances are we are going to be going overseas quite a bit,” Mike Murda adds. We can’t wait to see what they have in store.

“I think one of the things that really sets us apart from other b-boy groups is just our longevity,” Mike continues. “Not a lot of crews last as long as we have. We just love what we do.” Super Cr3w formed in 2000 and is comprise of three well-known b-boy crews: Battle Monkeys, Full Force, and Knucklehead Zoo. The group won the season 2 championships of America’s Best Dance Crew. They’ve also opened up three dance studios and have toured with the likes of Fergie, Madonna, Gwen Stefani, Sean Paul, Justin Timberlake, and more.

World of Dance season 2 premieres May 29 on NBC.