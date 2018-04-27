Suki Waterhouse All Smiles At Tribeca After Cozying Up To Emily Ratajkowski’s New Husband

Suki Waterhouse has no shame in her game! The model stepped out in NYC after appearing to get a bit too close for comfort with Emily Ratajkowski’s new husband! Now this is something you need to see!

If Suki Waterhouse, 26, did anything wrong, she sure doesn’t seem fazed about it. The model hit up the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City , where was happier than ever while posing for photos at the world premiere of The Conductor on April 26. Her public appearance came just hours after she was spotted getting close with Emily Ratajkowski‘s, new husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 31. The two were photographed seemingly getting flirty while in NYC on April. 26. Sebastian had his arm around Suki as the pair shared a laugh together.

When Sebastian and Suki were spotted together, he was noticeably without his wedding ring. They were smiling and paling around, while laughing at something on their phones. While Emily has yet to address the flirty photos and romance reports, a source told HollywoodLife.com that she’s furious. “Emily and Suki are friends, but that doesn’t mean she’s cool with this. Suki was getting way too close to her man… She was furious with Suki,” the insider said. While Emily “doesn’t think anything is actually going on between them,” the photos still irritated her because it just looks bad, the source continued.

Emily and Sebastian wed in a secret courthouse ceremony in New York City at the end of February. She revealed the news on her Instagram story, Friday, February 23, with photos of their rings captioned, “I got married today.”

Emily made headlines for her non-traditional wedding attire. — A yellow-orange pantsuit from Zara, only costs around $200. She paired her outfit with a black wide-brimmed hat and black heels. Sebastian donned a pale grey suit with a black undershirt and matching boots.

The two were dating for just a few weeks before they decided to tie the knot at City Hall in the Big Apple. Their first known public outing landed on Valentine’s Day when they were spotted kissing.