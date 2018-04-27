‘Stranger Things 3’ Teaser: Millie Bobby Brown & Cast Get Ready For A ‘New Adventure’

I feel just like Barb when Nancy and Jonathan found her in the Upside Down in S1 — DEAD! Netflix released a special video on April 27 teasing the highly-anticipated third season that will make you wish it was 2019 right now!

The Stranger Things cast and Netflix wants you to know that Stranger Things 3 is now in production. A brand-new video dropped on April 27 featuring the entire cast coming together for the very first table read for the third season. Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, and the rest of your faves are back and ready to get started. The new faces of season 3 — Cary Elwes, Maya Hawke, and Jake Busey — are coming along for the ride. “On April 20, 2018, old friends came together and a few strangers came together to start a new adventure,” the teaser says. We’re not worthy!

The next season of ST is most likely not coming our way until 2019, which feels like an eternity, I know, but it also sounds like all eight glorious episodes are coming to be more than worth the wait. It’s been confirmed by producer Shawn Levy that when we return to Hawkins, it will be the summer of 1985, and all will be well for our faves Hopper, Eleven, Will, & the rest. Well, at least to start off with. If you’re a fan of Mileven and Lumax (that’s the couple names for Mike/Eleven and Lucas/Max for those of you not in the know), you’ll also be really happy when season 3 kicks off, as it was confirmed that kids will all still be coupled up when we see them next. Whether things stay that way throughout the season — we’l have to wait and see!

And while we wait, we’ll just go ahead and watch this teaser 1000 more times. Ready to rewatch?!