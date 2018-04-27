Rob Kardashian Gushes He ‘Loves’ Kanye West As Rapper Makes Waves With Controversial Tweets

Rob Kardashian is team Kanye West! The ‘KUWTK’ star just professed his love for Kanye on Twitter after the rapper was trolled for admitting he likes Donald Trump. Take a look at what he had to say here!



While the world is berating Kanye West for his Donald Trump support, his brother-in-law Rob Kardashian is sending him love. “I Love You Kanye,” Rob tweeted in response to Kanye’s tweet which read, “try telling people you love them it actually feels weird at first. We’re really good at hating each other. We have to get good at loving each other.” So sweet, right? Rob’s profession should be especially comforting to Kanye considering the fact that EVERYONE including his BFF John Legend is slamming him for not only admitting to having “love” for POTUS, but for also rocking his infamous “Make America Great” hat from his presidential campaign. *Sigh*

“I hope you’ll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump. You’re way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion, John explained in a text, which Kanye posted to Twitter on April 26. However, Kanye took John’s message as a dig! “You bringing up my fans or my legacy is atactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought,” Kanye responded. Yikes!

Sadly, not everyone has taken John’s approach. In fact, some fans are even accusing the Chicago rapper/producer of being mentally ill. But, his wife Kim Kardashian vehemently denied the claims. “To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when has always been expressive is not fair,” Kim tweeted. We definitely agree that labeling him as “crazy” is too extreme, but we’re glad to see his family has his back! Take a look at Rob’s tweet above!