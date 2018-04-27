2018 Radio Disney Music Awards Nominations: Selena Gomez & More

The Radio Disney Music Awards nominations are in! So many of your favorite artists are nominees this year, including Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and BTS! Check out the full list of nominees now!

The sixth annual Radio Disney Music Awards will take place June 22. The telecast of the awesome awards show will air on Disney Channel (and other Disney-branded platforms) on June 23! The nominees were announced on April 27 during a #FriYAYLive nomination live stream hosted by Radio Disney‘s Morgan and DJ Lela B with special guests Jenna Ortega, singer-songwriter Carson Lueders, and social media influencer Sofie Dossi.

Starting April 27 through June 3, fans from around the world can vote for the artists that they want to take home an “ARDY” across six voting platforms: Disney.com/RDMA, the Radio Disney app, the DisneyNOW app, Google Search Voting, and Radio Disney‘s Facebook and Twitter. See the full list of nominees below!

You Know You Love Them – Best Duo/Group (Presented By KRAFT® Macaroni and Cheese Shapes)

BTS

Clean Bandit

Echosmith

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

The One – Best Artist

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Meghan Trainor

Selena Gomez

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

The Bestest – Song of the Year

“Havana” – Camila Cabello

“Look What You Made Me Do” – Taylor Swift

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

“There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” – Shawn Mendes

“Wolves” – Selena Gomez & Marshmello

“XOXO – Best Crush Song”

“I Like Me Better” – Lauv

“Ins and Outs” – Sofia Carson

“Perfect” – Ed Sheeran

“Legends” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Why” – Sabrina Carpenter

#SQUADGOALS – Fiercest Fans

BTS Army – BTS

Mellogang – Marshmello

Megatronz – Meghan Trainor

Selenators – Selena Gomez

Mendes Army – Shawn Mendes

The Buzz – Breakout Artist of the Year

Camila Cabello

Charlie Puth

Dua Lipa

Halsey

Julia Michaels

Marshmello

The Freshest – Best New Artist

Bebe Rexha

Cheat Codes

Hey Violet

Lauv

Why Don’t We

So Happy – Best Song that Makes You Smile

“DNA” – BTS

“I Miss Those Days” – Bleachers

“No Excuses” – Meghan Trainor

“One Foot” – Walk the Moon

“So Much More Than This” – Grace VanderWaal

Doubletap – Favorite Social Music Artist

Alex Aiono

Carson Lueders

Chloe x Halle

HRVY

Max & Harvey

Rudy Mancuso

Stuck in Our Heads – Best Song To Lip Sync To

“Look What You Made Me Do” – Taylor Swift

“New Rules” – Dua Lipa

“Sorry Not Sorry” – Demi Lovato

“These Girls” – Why Don’t We

“This Is Me” – Keala Settle

When The Beat Drops! – Best Dance Track

“Friends” – Justin Bieber & BloodPop

“Let Me Go” – Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso f. Florida Georgia Line & watt

“Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)” – BTS

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

“Silence” – Marshmello f. Khalid

Play It Again! – Radio Disney Country Favorite Song

“Legends” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

“Take Back Home Girl” – Chris Lane & Tori Kelly

“Unforgettable” – Thomas Rhett

“You Broke Up With Me” – Walker Hayes

The Bestest! – Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist

Florida Georgia Line

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

The Freshest! – Radio Disney Country Best New Artist

Carly Pearce

Devin Dawson

Jillian Jacqueline

Jordan Davis

LANCO

Mashup! – Best Collaboration

“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

“No Promises” – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato

“Mi Gente” – J Balvin & Willy William

“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo & Selena Gomez

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey