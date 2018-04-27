Kate Middleton & Prince William Announce Royal Baby’s Sweet Name & We’re In Love

The newborn prince has a name! After giving birth to baby #3, Kate Middleton & Prince William have officially chosen a moniker — and of course it’s absolutely perfect!

What a name! Kate Middleton, 36, gave birth on April 23, and her and Prince William‘s, 35, third little one has officially been named. The royals welcomed a baby boy, and they named the newest prince, Louis Arthur Charles — how cute is that? And we love how the name totally fits in with older siblings George, 4, and Charlotte, 2, too! The official announcement was made on the Kensington Palace Twitter on April 27, four days after Louis’ birth. Click here to see adorable pics of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles,” the tweet read. “The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.” Along with the exciting announcement, they also shared one of the photos of Kate and William lovingly looking at their little boy outside the hospital on April 23. So sweet!

The royal family tends to “regurgitate the same names every few generations,” according to Newshub who spoke to Jessica Bridge of the Ladbrokes Betting Agency in the U.K. And even before the newest royal arrived, bookies were predicting what name Kate and William would choose. Since the sex of the infant wasn’t known, fans had both boy and girl names picked out. Alice, Arthur, and Victoria were all front-runners, according to The Mirror. Mary also shot up in popularity towards the end of Kate’s pregnancy, which makes sense considering Mary is a common name amongst royals. For boys, Fredrick and Albert recently jumped ahead in the polls before Kate gave birth.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018

In the end though, we love the moniker William and Kate chose — it’s super regal and definitely fit for the newest tiny royal. We cannot wait to meet the little one — so far we’ve only seen a quick glimpse of him wrapped in a blanket outside the hospital!